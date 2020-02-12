Sun Life Q4 underlying ROE improves to 15.0%

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Q4 underlying EPS of C$1.34 (US$1.01) beats the average analyst estimate of C$1.33 and increased from C$1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 underlying return on equity of 15.0% vs. 13.6% a year earlier.

Q4 insurance sales of C$1.40B (US$1.06B) vs. C$1.31B a year ago; wealth sales of C$44.9B vs. C$36.2B; value of new business C$337M vs. C$310M.

Assets under management of C$1.10T vs. C$951M a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 13 at 10:00 AM ET.

