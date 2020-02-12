TripAdvisor +2.9% after beating lower expectations

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is 2.9% higher after hours following its Q4 beat, given a lift by strength in its Experiences & Dining segment.

"Challenging 2019 hotel auction trends persisted in Q4, though our financial results were in line with our lowered expectations," the company says.

Revenues fell 3%, with an improving trend to declines, and non-GAAP net income rose 39% to $53M.

EBITDA rose by 6% to $92M.

Revenue breakout: Hotel, Media and Platform, $194M (down 6%); Experiences & Dining, $109M (up 16%); Other, $32M (down 30%).

EBITDA by segment: Hotel, Media and Platform, $73M (up 4%); Experiences & Dining, $7M (down 22%); Other, $12M (up 50%).

Cash from from operations rose 5% to $424M; free cash flow fell 1% to $341M. Cash and equivalents came to $319M against no debt.

For 2020, it's targeting EBITDA at least flat to 2019, with weight falling on the second half year-over-year.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Press release

Shareholder letter