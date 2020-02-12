MGM Resorts -3% after earnings miss

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) slips in AH trading after revenue from the Macau business and adjusted EBITDAR at key properties in the U.S. disappointed.

Adjusted EBITDAR from Las Vegas properties was $380M vs. $426M and the $3.3M tally from MGM Springfield was less than a third of the anticipated amount. MGM Detroit and MGM National Harbor also missed estimates slightly with their EBITDAR marks.

Macau revenue was up 6% Y/Y to $727M vs. $733M consensus.

MGM pulled its previous 2020 outlook due to the uncertainty around the coronavirus

