Recently merged ViacomCBS preparing layoffs - Variety

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) is readying the first of two rounds of layoffs, Variety reports.

That round could affect about 100 people and come as soon as Feb. 26, just a week after earnings.

A second round is planned around March 31.

The news comes just a few months after the wrap-up of the re-merger of Viacom and CBS.

While companywide impact is expected, the cuts are seen as landing hardest on overlap in television (where the bulk of employees at CBS and legacy Viacom brands work), with smaller effect on the Paramount film and television studios and CBS Interactive.