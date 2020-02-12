Equifax finishes off 2019 strong, sees Q1 exceeding consensus

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Q4 adjusted earnings and Q1 guidance roll in better than expected.

"We had a solid finish to 2019, delivering our strongest revenue growth of the year in the fourth quarter," said CEO Mark W. Begor.

Sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.29-$1.34 vs. consensus estimate of $1.28 and revenue of $915M-$930M vs. consensus of $902.5M.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.53 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.49 and rose 11% from Q4 2018.

Q4 operating revenue of $905.8M beats the consensus estimate of $896.2M and increased 8% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.2% vs. 33.2% in Q4 2018.

Q4 GAAP EPS of 7 cents includes a pretax legal accrual of $99.6M for losses, or 68 cents per share, associated with certain legal proceedings and government investigations related to the 2017 cybersecurity breach.

Sees 2020 adjusted EPS of $5.60-$5.80 vs. consensus of $5.79 and full-year revenue of $3.65B-$3.75B vs. consensus of $3.72B.

Conference call on Feb. 13 at 8:30 AM ET.

