Boeing unlikely to hit prior MAX production target before 2022, CFO says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be unable for "a couple of years" to hit the monthly 57-unit production rate it had previously targeted for the 737 MAX due to delays in regulatory approval, CFO Greg Smith says.

U.S. approval for the MAX to fly again is expected by mid-year, and Boeing has said it could slowly resume production before the plane is allowed back in the air, but the monthly rate will depend largely on the suppliers that feed the program, and the 57/month target will not be reached for "a couple of years," Smith says.

Monthly MAX production also will depend on how quickly the company will be able to deliver planes that already have been produced but could not be delivered due to the global grounding, Smith says.

Boeing said last October that it would bring the production rate to 57 in late 2020.