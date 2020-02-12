Gladstone Commercial Q4 core FFO helped by new properties, lower LIBOR

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Q4 core FFO per unit of 40 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and rose from 39 cents in Q3.

Core FFO increased primarily due to an increase in total operating revenues from the nine properties acquired during Q4 2019, coupled with a decrease in interest expense due to lower one-month LIBOR rates on its variable rate debt. This was partially offset by an increase in property operating expenses.

Q4 total operating revenue of $29.4M misses the consensus estimate of $29.6M and increased from $28.7M in Q3.

Q4 total operating expenses of $22.5M increased by 16% Y/Y.

Conference call on Feb. 13 at 8:30 AM ET.

