Marathon Oil misses Q4 number amid lower oil and gas prices

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) -2.6% after-hours following its Q4 earnings miss and 31% Y/Y drop in revenues, as weaker oil and gas prices more than offset strong U.S. shale production.

Marathon says its Q4 average realized prices for crude oil and condensate in the U.S. fell 2.1% to $54.83/bbl.

Q4 total production rose marginally to 413K boe/day, with U.S. output increasing 9% Y/Y on a divestiture adjusted basis to 328K boe/day.

For 2020, Marathon plans a total capital budget of $2.4B, down 11% from 2019, including a development capital budget of $2.2B, 9% below the previous year, with 6% U.S. oil production growth at the midpoint of guidance.

For Q1, Marathon forecasts U.S. oil production of 192K-202K boe/day.

The company adds that 2020 international gas production will be slowed by scheduled maintenance activity in Equatorial Guinea during Q4.