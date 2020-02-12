Hubspot dips after Q4 beat

Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS) is down 1.4% postmarket after its Q4 earnings report, where it beat on top and bottom lines and guided to the low side for Q1 and full-year profitability.

Revenues grew 29% to $186.2M; subscription revenue grew 31% to $179.1M.

Operating income (non-GAAP) rose to $17.7M from $14.2M; operating margin was 9.5%, down slightly from a prior-year 9.8%.

Net income rose to $20.9M from $15.8M.

Operating cash flow was $47.9M (up from $33.1M) and free cash flow was $24.4M (down from $25.1M). Liquidity was $1.015B.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $192.5M-193.5M (above expectations for $190.1M) and EPS of $0.22-0.24 (short of consensus for $0.36).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $840.5M-844.5M (above consensus for $829.1M) and EPS of $1.24-1.32 (short of forecasts for $1.61).

