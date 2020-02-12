Tesla recalls 15K Model X SUVs over power steering issue

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -1.6% after-hours on news it is recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America because of a potential loss of power steering assist that could make steering harder and increase the risk of a crash.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Transport Canada say aluminum bolts that attach the electric power steering gear assist motor to the gear housing may corrode and break, causing a reduction or complete loss of power steering assist in some 2016 model year vehicles.

The NHTSA says there are no known crashes or injuries associated with the issue.