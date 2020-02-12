Redfin +6.6% as revenues jump by 88%

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is up 6.6% after hours following a Q4 earnings report with a healthy revenue beat and a better-than-expected loss.

Revenues jumped 88% to $233.2M for the quarter, with a manifold increase in product revenues in particular. That pushed year-over-year growth in full-year revenues to 60% (to $780M).

Gross profit rose 51% to $40M; real estate services gross profit was $42M (up 51%).

Net loss narrowed, meanwhile, to $7.8M from a year-ago loss of $12.2M.

"This was the fourth quarter in a row that our real estate services revenue growth accelerated, and the second quarter in a row that gross margins improved in every segment of our business," says CEO Glenn Kelman.

Revenue breakout: Service, $134.1M (up 30.8%); Product, $99.1M (up 359%).

For Q1, it's guiding to total revenue of $179M-188M (Y/Y growth of 63-71%) and a net loss between $72M and $68M.

Press release