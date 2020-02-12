Blackstone, Carlyle make €16B bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator - Reuters

A consortium consisting of Blackstone, Carlyle and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has swooped in with a ~€16B ($17.5B) bid for Thyssenkrupp's (OTCPK:TYEKF) elevator unit, Reuters reports.

The bid reportedly is the highest among P-E suitors, who had until the end of yesterday to submit binding bids.

Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF), recently considered a front-runner in the bidding, now is said to be facing an uphill battle in its pursuit of the business.

Thyssenkrupp labor reps and some executives are becoming increasingly worried that a sale to Kone and co-bidder CVC Capital Partners would face a lengthy, unpredictable competition review, according to Bloomberg.