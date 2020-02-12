Kinross Gold posts solid Q4 beat as prices shine

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +1.8% after-hours following its better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, helped by higher gold prices and record production at its Tasiast mine.

Kinross says its Q4 average realized gold price rose 21% Y/Y to $1,485/oz. while total production increased 5.8% to 645,344 gold equiv. oz. at a cost of $744/oz. sold vs. $743 in the year-ago quarter.

The Tasiast mine in Mauritania achieved record production and costs in 2019, with output surging 56% Y/Y and cost per sales oz. falling 38%; Q4 production was a quarterly record 102,973 gold equiv. oz. at a cost of sales of $494/oz. sold.

The company's Paracatu mine in Brazil delivered record annual production of 619,563 gold equiv. oz.

For 2020, Kinross expects to produce ~2.4M gold equiv. oz., a bit lower than 2019 production of 2.5M gold equiv. oz. due to care and maintenance at its Maricunga mine in Chile and expected lower output at its largest mine Paracatu following its record 2019.