Whiting has $2B-plus in liquidity to address debt concerns, analyst says

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) plummeted as much as 51% before settling at -22.3% in today's trade after the company was said to have hired advisors in an effort to find ways to refinance the $1.3B of debt coming due by spring 2021.

But SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann reiterates his Buy rating and $10 price target for the stock, saying he is "not aware of any imminent credit discussions" and that Whiting has more than $2B in liquidity to address debt concerns.

Dingmann acknowledges, however, that it could be difficult for Whiting to address next year's debt maturities "against a challenged market for new-issue, non-investment grade E&P debt."

The analyst sees the company's most likely course of action to "propose a secured debt exchange to address upcoming maturities, which could provide incrementally more comfort vs. utilizing spare revolver capacity."