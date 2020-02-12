Minnesota agency asks for reversal of ruling against PolyMet mine

Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources has asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that rejected three critical permits for PolyMet's (NYSEMKT:PLM) proposed NorthMet copper-nickel mine.

Calling last month's decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals "a significant departure from the DNR's long-standing application of state mining law," the agency says the ruling could affect future mining proposals, the state's currently operating iron mines and other state permit decisions.

The Court of Appeals ruled the DNR erred when it declined to order a contested case hearing before an administrative law judge to gather more information on the mine's potential environmental impacts, so it sent PolyMet's permits back to the agency with an order to hold the potentially lengthy proceeding.