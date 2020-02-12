Exxon, Chevron may feel pressure as BP pledges net zero emissions

BP's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 deepens the divide between major European and American oil producers on climate change, and may increase the pressure on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to do more, Bloomberg's Kevin Crowley writes.

The U.S. supermajors have committed only to cutting greenhouse gases from their own operations, while BP now has followed European peers Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) in pledging to offset the impact from the fuels they sell.

The fundamental difference with European peers is that Exxon and Chevron have no plan to allocate a chunk of their multibillion-dollar capital budgets toward proven low-carbon energy sources where they have no competitive advantage, Crowley says.

The U.S. majors "have historically been less aggressive in their shift away from traditional oil and gas," Janus Henderson energy analyst Noah Barrett tells Bloomberg, but "if we do see capital flowing into BP, that may force the U.S. majors to rethink the speed at which they move on carbon reduction targets."