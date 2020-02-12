Alarm grows over heightened Canadian rail protests

Canadian executives and lawmakers express rising concern over the protests against TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) planned Coastal GasLink pipeline, which they say are jeopardizing shipments of grain, propane, lumber and consumer goods.

Demonstrators are supporting the indigenous group that opposes the construction with so many rail blockades that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) said yesterday it would shut down "significant" parts of its network.

"It's not just passenger trains that are impacted by these blockades, it's all Canadian supply-chains," CN Rail CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest said.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), which ships a large portion of its crude oil production by rail, says the protests pose a serious threat to Canada's economy.

"This is really ridiculous behavior," says Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix. "It's really important that the governments have a plan and execute on a plan to get us back to having all of this infrastructure operating."

Western Canada's oil patch has grown increasingly reliant on rail to get crude to refiners as far away as the U.S. Gulf Coast.

CN Rail has said it expects to ship 250K bbl/day by the end of Q1, up from 180K bbl/day in September.