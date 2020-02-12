Couche-Tard ups offer for Caltex Australia to $A8.8B

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) has raised its takeover offer for Caltex Australia to A$8.8B ($5.9B).

Couche-Tard raised its cash bid by 2% to A$35.25/share from A$34.50/share and a little more than 10% above its first offer in October last year; the latest approach is 7% higher than Wednesday's closing price.

Couche-Tard has indicated its latest offer is its "best and final" price in the absence of a competing bid, Caltex says.

Also, U.K.-based EG Group reportedly is in talks with Macquarie to partner in an attempt to acquire the Australian fuel retailer.