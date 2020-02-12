Malaysia reportedly renews Lynas' rare earths plant license

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) surges as much as 10% in Australian trade after the Malaysian government reportedly agreed to renew the company's license to operate its rare earths processing plant.

The license renewal has been agreed in principle by the cabinet and would be valid until March 2023, according to local news website MalaysiaKini.

Last August, Malaysia renewed the operating license for the Lynas plant for six months with new conditions including the identification of a site for a permanent facility to store low-level radioactive waste.