Bombardier exits A220 program as Airbus ups stake

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is raising its stake in Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) A220 passenger jet program to 75% (Quebec will own the rest), marking the Canadian company's exit from commercial aviation as it seeks to improve its financial position.

The deal will bolster Airbus' advantage in the narrow-body market, where Boeing's 737 MAX is grounded.

Airbus aims to deliver about 880 jets this year, up from a record 863 in 2019, and achieving that figure could propel its share price (the French planemaker's stock rose 55% last year vs. Boeing's 1% advance ).

In related news, Airbus is reportedly close to securing a deal for around 50 aircraft from a Nigerian airline that previously announced plans to buy Boeing's 737 MAX.