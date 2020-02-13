Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties

Britain's financial regulators are probing historical links between Barclays (NYSE:BCS) CEO Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail last year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The NYT previously said that Epstein had referred "dozens" of wealthy clients to Staley when he ran JPMorgan's private banking business, while Staley visited Epstein in prison when he was serving a sentence between 2008-09 for soliciting prostitution.

The news came as Barclays released annual results. Profit before tax rose 26% Y/Y to £4.4B in 2019, though a cautious outlook was given for the year ahead.