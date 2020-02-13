Google finalizes $2.6B purchase of Looker

Winning clearance from the U.K.'s competition watchdog, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has completed its $2.6B buyout of Big Data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences.

The regulator said the acquisition was unlikely to lead to increased prices or lower quality, as the two are not considered close competitors by companies who use business intelligence tools.

Looker was the first major acquisition for Google's new cloud business CEO Thomas Kurian, and it aims to build upon the success of Google Cloud's BigQuery, a tool for managing large datasets.