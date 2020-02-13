Euro hits weakest level since 2017

Worries about the European economy emerged on Wednesday as the euro fell to its weakest level against the dollar since 2017, dropping as much as 0.4% to $1.0877.

On top of a weakened economy, impacts from the coronavirus are likely to send Germany into recession, while Deutsche Bank expects to post a contraction in the fourth quarter.

Also weighing on sentiment is a lingering succession battle at the top of the German government, a slump in eurozone industrial output and fears about the financial health of Italy.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR, DLBR