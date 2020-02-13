Fresh tensions over Sprint takeover terms

Just when it looked like the deal was done, the merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is again in question.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), the parent company of T-Mobile U.S. (TMUS), is pressing to renegotiate the terms of the takeover, as the shares and performance of Sprint have deteriorated since the deal was announced, sources told the FT.

The move is opposed by Sprint's controlling shareholder, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) of Japan, according to people close to its chairman Masayoshi Son.