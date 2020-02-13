Stocks slide as coronavirus cases spike

Following global markets into the red, U.S. stock index futures are pulling back from record highs - down 0.6% - ahead of earnings from Alibaba, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Aurora Cannabis and Nvidia.

Denting sentiment are 15,000 new coronavirus infections in China that were calibrated using a new CT scan detection method, rather than confirmation via slower ribonucleic acid tests.

That brings the national total to just over 60,000 cases, prompting China to replace its top officials in the central province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan.

While non-China deaths linked to COVID-19 still remain very low, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the outbreak "could still go in any direction."