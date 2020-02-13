Coronavirus death toll jumps in China

Reuters reports that the COVID-19 death toll in China spiked to 1,367 yesterday compared to 254 on Tuesday with a concomitant jump in confirmed infections (59,805 vs. 15,152) due to the use of computerized tomography (CT), a new approach. Previously, infections were confirmed via RNA tests.

The jump came a day after Chinese authorities reported the lowest number of new cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijing's senior medical advisor that the epidemic will end by April.

Asian stock markets are under pressure while gold and bonds have rallied.

44 new cases have been detected on a Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan.

Hong Kong has extended its suspension of schools until at least March 16.

Selected tickers and premarket moves: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) ( +10% ), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) ( +4% ), NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) ( +16% ), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) ( +11% ), Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) ( +12% ), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) ( +4% ), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) ( +0.3% ), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) ( +2% ), Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) ( -1% ), Allied Health Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) ( +19% ), Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) ( +21% ).

