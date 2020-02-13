PepsiCo gains after organic sales beat

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reports organic sales growth of 4.3% in Q4 to top the consensus estimate of 3.7%.

Organic volume was up 2% for the food/snacks business during the quarter and 3% for the beverages business.

Operating profit was up 5% in the PepsiCo Beverages North America segment and 28% for the Europe segment to offset a 21% drop in the Quaker Foods North America segment.

Looking ahead, PepsiCo sees organic revenue of 4% for FY20 vs. +4.1% consensus and FY20 EPS of $5.88 vs. $5.95 consensus.

Shares of PepsiCo are up 0.63% premarket to $147.00.

Previously: PepsiCo EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)