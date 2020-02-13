Organic sales fall at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) reports a 4.5% drop in sales during Q4. Organic sales were down 3.8%. Volume was down 4.0% during the quarter, while pricing contributed 0.2 percentage points of growth.

Gross profit fell 130 bps to 19.8% of sales during in the quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable volume/mix due to lost distribution and higher period expense associated with a change in regulatory compliance, partially offset by lower restructuring program expenses.

Looking ahead, TreeHouse sees FY20 revenue of $4.10B to $4.40B vs. $4.32B consensus and FY20 EPS of $2.40 to $2.65 vs. $2.62B consensus. The company also announced the appointment of interim CFO William Kelley to be full-time CFO.

