BorgWarner +1% after earnings topper

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) trades slightly higher after besting estimates with its Q4 report even as revenue fell back 0.4%.

Engine segment sales were down 0.5% to $1.533B during the quarter and drivetrain segment sales were flat at $1.042B.

Looking ahead, BorgWarner sees FY20 revenue of $9.750B to $10.075B vs. $10.12B consensus and FY20 EPS of $3.85 to $4.15 vs. $4.03 consensus. The company expects its blended light-vehicle market to decline in the range of 2.0% to 4.0% in 2020 and notes global light vehicle production expectations remain volatile, particularly in China.

Shares of BWA are up 0.63% in premarket trading to $34.91.

