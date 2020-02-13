Alibaba beats Q3 estimates

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) +0.2% reports Q3 beats with 38% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 55.88B compared to the RMB 53.41 consensus.

Cloud revenue totaled RMB 10.72B, up 62% Y/Y and above the 10.68B yuan.

Mobile MAUs beat estimates with 824M versus the 804.7M estimate.

Annual active buyers grew from 693M in Q2 to 711M.

Cash from operations was RMB 96,505M with FCF of RMB 78,279M.

Coronavirus mention in the release: "In response to the coronavirus, we mobilized Alibaba ecosystem’s powerful forces of commerce and technology to fully support the fight against the outbreak, ensure supply of daily necessities for our communities and introduced practical relief measures for our merchants."

Earnings call starts at 7:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.