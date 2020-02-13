BlackRock gifts PennyMac Financial stake to charitable foundation

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) contributes its remaining 20% stake in PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) with a current market value of $589M to fund the firm's future social impact efforts.

The contribution will provide long-term funding for BlackRock's philanthropic investments and partnerships through the newly established BlackRock Foundation and the BlackRock Charitable Fund, which was established in 2013 with the contribution of a portion of its investment in PennyMac.

After the contribution, BlackRock Charitable Fund sold 7.8M shares of PFSI common stock in an unregistered private sale yesterday, resulting in 50% of PFSI's market capitalization of ~$2.9B now consisting of public float, up from 17% after its IPO in 2013.

The charitable contribution will result in an operating expense of $589M, which BlackRock expects will be offset by a $125M non-cash, non-operating pretax financial gain on the contributed shares and a tax benefit of ~$241M.

The overall financial transaction will be excluded from BlackRock's "as-adjusted" results when it reports Q1 2020 earnings.