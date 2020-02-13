Bristol-Myers Squibb's liso-cel fast tracked in U.S. for large B-cell lymphoma

Under Priority Review status, the FDA accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) marketing application for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), its autologous anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy with a defined composition of purified CD8+ and CD4+ CAR T cells for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.

The agency's action date is August 17.

Holders of BMY Contingent Value Rights (CVR) (NYSE:BMY.RT) may see a rally today. Yesterday's close was $3.36. The CVR will pay $9.00 if the FDA approves liso-cel by year-end 2020, ozanimod by year-end 2020 and ide-cel (bb2121) by March 31, 2021.