U.S. Concrete names Pruitt as new CEO; Sandbrook to retire

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) says William Sandbrook will retire as CEO effective April 3, while remaining as Chairman until the company's annual shareholder meeting in May.

Current President and COO Ronnie Pruitt will become the new President and CEO on that date.

Sandbrook joined U.S. Concrete in 2011 as its President and CEO after 20 years in the heavy construction materials industry.

Pruitt joined U.S. Concrete as Senior VP and COO in 2015 after serving for a year as VP of Cement Sales at Martin Marietta Materials and spending 19 years with Texas Industries.