Record sales growth for Pool Corporation in Q4

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) reports base business net sales growth of 6.9% to $575.79M in Q4.

Gross margin rate contracted 170 bps to 27.8%.

Operating margin rate down 40 bps to 4.4%.

The company expects FY2020 diluted EPS in the range of $6.47 to $6.77 and adjusted EPS of $6.41 to $6.71 range.

“In 2020, we will continue to focus on our operating priorities and making strategic investments that benefit our customers, employees and shareholders. We believe that our competitive advantages continue to grow and underlying demand throughout our industry remains strong," commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Previously: Pool EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (Feb. 13)