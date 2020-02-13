Kraft Heinz -1% after U.S. organic sales fall back

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) slips in early trading after organic sales fall 2.2% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a drop of 0.9%.

Organic sales were down 2.7% in the U.S. and fell 2.5% in Canada.

Pricing increased 2.0 percentage points during the quarter, with higher pricing in all business segments except Canada. Volume/mix decreased 4.2 percentage points.

Kraft generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.56B during the quarter to edge the consensus mark of $1.55B. Adjusted EBITDA was down 6.6% from a year ago.

"While our 2019 results were disappointing, we closed the year with performance consistent with our expectations, and driven by factors we anticipated," says Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio.

Shares of Kraft are down 1.44% premarket to $29.60.

