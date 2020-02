Aurora Cannabis results reflect continued headwinds; shares down 3%

Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) fiscal Q2 results:

Cannabis net revenue: $63.2M (-11% sequentially) excluding provisions due to continued market headwinds.

Canadian net medical cannabis revenue: $25.6M (flat); net consumer cannabis revenue, ex-provisions: $33.5M (+11% sequentially).

Production cost/gram: $0.88 (+4% sequentially), average net selling price of medical cannabis: $7.99 (flat), average net selling price of consumer cannabis: $4.76 (-10%), average net selling of wholesale bulk cannabis: $1.90 (-45%).

Kg produced: 30,691 (-26%), Kg sold: 9,501 (-24%).

Medical patient base: 90,307 (-1%).

Total net revenue: $56.0M (-26%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA loss: ($80.2M) (-102% sequentially).

Fiscal Q3 guidance: little to no sequential top line growth.

Shares down 3% premarket.

