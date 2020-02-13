Brookfield Asset Q4 beats, names new CFO, splits stock

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Q4 FFO per share of $1.13 smashes the average analyst estimate of 81 cents and compares with $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The company also names Nicholas Goodman, who was most recently treasurer for Brookfield Asset Management, as CFO. He succeeds Brian Lawson, who will continue to serve on the Brookfield board as a vice chair.

The company's board names Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Group to the board. Robert Harding, a member of BAM's board for more than 20 years, retired from the board.

Additionally, the board approves a three-for-two stock split of the company's outstanding class A shares. The stock dividend will be payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

Q4 revenue of $17.8B increased from $16.0B a year earlier.

Q4 FFO by segment: asset management $529M vs. $393M a year ago; real estate $348M vs. $677M, private equity $189M vs. $212M, infrastructure $105M vs. $95M, residential $87M vs. $52M, renewable power $66M vs. $144M.

BAM's assets under management increased to $545B and fee-bearing capital grew to $290B as of Dec. 31, 2019; AUM and fee-bearing capital growth includes the acquisition of a 61.2% interest in Oaktree Capital Management in September 2019.

Conference call at 10:50 AM ET.

Previously: Brookfield Asset Management FFO beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (Feb. 13)