Airbus posts 2019 loss, plans A320 production ramp

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) -0.6% in Paris trading after swinging to a loss in 2019 of €1.36B compared with a net profit of €3.05B a year earlier, as it reported a €3.6B penalty from a corruption probe settlement and €1.2B in charges from its A400M program.

Full-year sales rose 11% Y/Y to €70.48B, while adjusted EBIT jumped 19% to €6.95B from €5.84B in 2018.

For Q4, adjusted EBIT fell 9% to €2.81B but came in ahead of €2.74B analyst consensus estimate, while revenues rose 4% to €24.31B, beating €23.33B consensus.

For 2020, Airbus expects to deliver a record ~880 commercial aircraft, up from 863 in 2019, and targets free cash flow of €4B, up from €3.5B in the previous year.

Airbus plans to increase production of its bestselling A320neo jets - which directly compete with Boeing's grounded 737 MAX - to as much as 67/month by 2023 from its current goal of 63/month in 2021.

The company also announced a deal to buy Bombardier's remaining stake in the A220 jet program.