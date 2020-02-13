Mixed Q4 results for Dana

Dana (NYSE:DAN) reports revenue rose 1% in Q4, attributable to the benefit of recent acquisitions and backlog conversion, partially offset by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles and unfavorable currency translation and lower commodity recoveries.

Revenue by segment: Light Vehicle: $846M (-3.1%); Commercial Vehicle: $345M (-12.7%); Off-Highway: $552M (+24.9%); Power Technologies: $244M (-7.2%).

Adjusted EBITDA grew 1.3% to $226M.

Adjusted free cash flow declined 9.5% to $218M.

"Despite expected softer demand in our heavy-vehicle markets, we continue to successfully manage through this cycle and execute our strategic plan," said Jonathan Collins, Dana executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We have positioned the company for significant adjusted free cash flow growth this year, and our strong sales backlog and multi-market focus will buffer end-market demand."

FY2020 Guidance: Sales: $8.25B to $8.75B; Adjusted EBITDA: $950M to $1.05B; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~11.8%; Adjusted EPS: $2.65 to $3.15; Operating cash flow: ~8.5% to 9% of sales; Adjusted free cash flow: ~4% to 4.5% of sales.

