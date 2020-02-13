Tesla hits the capital raise button

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to offer about $2B in stock, along with a $300M greenshoe option for the underwriters.

Proceeds to be used to strengthen its balance sheet, and for general corporate purposes.

Expected trading date: today, according to Bloomberg.

Underwriters: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley.

Elon Musk plans to purchase up to $10M of the offering, and board member Larry Ellison up to $1M.

Comments from the SA comment gallery: "Repair the roof when the sun shines." "With shares at $700+, he should be fired for NOT doing a capital raise."

Source: Press Release