Duke Energy slips after mixed Q4 results, in-line guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) -0.9% pre-market after coming in ahead of expectations for Q4 earnings but missing consensus on revenues.

Duke attributes its improved $0.91/share Q4 earnings compared with $0.84 in the year-ago quarter to growth derived from investments in electric and gas utilities, as well as new renewable projects coming into service.

Duke issues in-line guidance for FY 2020, establishing an EPS guidance range of $5.05-$5.45 EPS, vs. $5.16 analyst consensus estimate.

The utility also extends its 4%-6% growth rate through 2024 and expands its five-year capital plan by $6B to meet the increasing energy needs in its jurisdictions.