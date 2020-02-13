AIG's general insurance unit returns to underwriting profit in Q4

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) rises 1.9% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.03 beats the consensus estimate of $1.10 and rebounds from a loss of 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total consolidated net investment income of $3.6B vs. $2.8B a year earlier reflects higher alternative investment returns.

"The improvement in our financial performance over the course of last year was broad-based, with contributions from all of our segments, but most notable was the return to underwriting profitability in General Insurance," said AIG CEO Brian Duperreault.

Q4 General Insurance combined ratio of 99.8 compares with 115.0 in the year-ago quarter, driven by lower catastrophe losses, continued underwriting and reinsurance actions, and expense discipline.

Q4 Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income of $839M vs. $623M a year ago.

Adjusted book value per common share of $58.89 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $54.95 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q4 adjusted return on attributed common equity - core was 7.6% vs. negative 4.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

