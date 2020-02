Kelly Services reports mixed Q4 results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) reports revenue down 5.2% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Total Americas revenue from services declined 4.9% to $1.07B (-4.9% on a constant currency basis).

Total EMEA revenue from services down 8.4% to $256.2M (-7.2 on a constant currency basis).

Total APAC revenue from services up 35.5% to $7.2M (+39.8% on a constant currency basis).

Segment break-up: Americas staffing: $580M (-10.4%); Global talent solutions: $515.1M (+2.3%); International staffing: $246M (-8.2%).

Gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 18.3%.

SG&A expense rate +60 bps to 16.2%.

