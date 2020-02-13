Ralph Lauren updates on coronavirus impact

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) says approximately two thirds of the company's stores in Mainland China have been temporarily closed over the past week. The company also warns of a broader impact across its businesses in China and parts of Asia due to significantly reduced travel and retail traffic.

For FQ4, Ralph Lauren now expects sales to be negatively impacted by $55M to $70Min sales and operating income to be impacted to $35M to $45M.

The company says the estimates could materially change if there is meaningful deterioration from current trends. Supply chain disruptions in China could also impact a small portion of RL's orders globally.

Shares of RL are inactive in premarket trading.