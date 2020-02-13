Goldman upgrades two stocks as machinery recession nears end

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) are upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich, who says the end of the U.S. machinery recession is "increasingly visible."

Revich says used equipment inventories have continued to decline and are now tracking up 3% Y/Y compared to a peak of up 14% in August 2019.

For CAT, the analyst sees a combination of tightening in U.S. construction equipment capacity utilization, dealer inventories and backlog approaching trough levels, and margin tailwinds in 2021 from reduced restructuring and inventory destocking; he raises his stock price target to $168 from $156.

For CMI, Revich says U.S. truck leading indicators have inflected, estimates have been de-risked following 2020 guidance that embeds a 40% U.S. truck production cut, and sentiment on vertical integration risk has turned overly negative; he lifts his price target to $200 from $192.

But Revich downgrades AGCO to Neutral from Buy, as he no longer feels comfortable underwriting a margin recovery in South America where AGCO continues to face further risk of share loss.