IPG Photonics reports beats, downside outlook

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) -0.7% reports Q4 beats and downside Q1 guidance with $220-250M in revenue (consensus: $285.85M) and EPS of $0-0.30 (consensus: $0.86).

Q4 gross margin was 40.5%, below the 45.4% consensus and 50.5% from last year's quarter. Operating margin was 0.1% compared to last year's 29.1%.

IPGP says business was "firming" in China with higher orders in December and January before the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus quote from release: "However, ongoing business disruption related to the novel coronavirus outbreak makes forecasting our business in China and the impact on global demand very challenging at this point. China is a large and important market for IPG, with repercussions for other markets, and we continue to monitor the situation closely."

Earnings call starts at 10 AM with a webcast here.

