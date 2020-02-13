Fannie Mae net worth rises to $14.6B as it retains earnings

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) Q4 net income of $4.37B increases from $3.96B in Q3.

Net worth increases to $14.6B at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $6.24B at Dec. 31, 2018 as it continues to retain quarterly earnings; based on its current agreement with the Treasury Department and FHFA, the company may retain quarterly earnings until its net worth reaches $25B.

Q4 net interest income of $5.85B increased from $5.23B in Q3, due primarily to higher amortization income driven by an increase in mortgage prepayment activity as a result of the declining interest rate environment for most of 2019.

Q4 net revenue of $6.15B beats the consensus estimate of $5.35B and increased from $5.63B in Q3.

Q4 single-family business net income of $3.82B increased from $3.32B in Q3; serious delinquency rate improved to 0.66% vs. 0.68% in Q3.

Q4 multifamily business net income of $547M fell from $640M in Q3; serious delinquency rate improved to 0.04% vs. 0.06% in Q3.

