Union Gaming still sees upside on MGM Resorts

Union Gaming dives into the flood of developments at MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM).

Analyst John DeCree says that even with a CEO transition it appears there will be no change in strategic priorities, including the monetization of real estate assets, deleveraging, returning capital to shareholders and pursuing Japan and U.S. Sports Betting as growth avenues.

DeCree continues to believe pent up demand will return to the Macau market when the government gives the all clear on the coronavirus, although he warns of a negative EBITDA tally from MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVY) for Q1.

The outlook for 2020 in Las Vegas still remains upbeat, even after the Las Vegas Strip EBITDAR miss. DeCree points to the considerable group and convention demand and an easier comparable on the Asian baccarat business.

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating and price target of $41 in place. "We still see a little bit of upside in the shares of MGM as the company continues to unlock the value of its real estate. However, beyond the asset sales and buyback strategy, we would need to see meaningful progress in Japan, on Sports Betting, or on MGM 2020 to get more bullish on the shares," he advises.

MGM -2.56% premarket to $32.80.

