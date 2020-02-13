Goldman likes Intuitive Surgical in premarket analyst action

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) resumed with Neutral rating and $96 (8% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares down 1% premarket.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) resumed with Buy rating and $104 (14% upside) price target at Goldman.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) resumed with Neutral rating and $46 (9% upside) price target at Goldman.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) initiated with Buy rating and $50 (44% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) resumed with Neutral rating and $253 (12% upside) price target at Goldman.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (124% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 5% premarket.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) resumed with Buy rating and $725 (22% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares up 1% premarket.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) resumed with Sell rating and $118 (1% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares down 1% premarket.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) resumed with Buy rating and $248 (15% upside) price target at Goldman.

Varian (NYSE:VAR) resumed with Buy rating and $171 (16% upside) price target at Goldman.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) resumed with Buy rating and $177 (12% upside) price target at Goldman.