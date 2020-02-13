'Nothing nefarious' in Bloom Energy's aggressive accounting, Cowen says

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) -14.4% pre-market after announcing yesterday that it would restate nearly four years of financial statements, as it recognized sales associated with service contracts too aggressively up front rather than over the life of the contracts.

But Cowen analysts are out defending the company, saying the stock's big drop looks unwarranted while data on pre-announced deliveries looks impressive.

After connecting with Bloom's CFO and VP of Finance, Cowen - which rates the stock at Market Perform - sees "nothing nefarious on the unwinding of aggressive account assumptions with the change from PWC... this event was entirely outside BE's control."